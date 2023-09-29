A 66-year-old woman has died in hospital days after she was hit by a bike outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Horse Wynd at around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 26. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died on Friday, September 29. The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.