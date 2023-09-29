News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Horse Wynd bike crash: Woman, 66, dies in hospital after being hit by bike outside Scottish Parliament

The pedestrian died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
A 66-year-old woman has died in hospital days after she was hit by a bike outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Horse Wynd at around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 26. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died on Friday, September 29. The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what is a difficult time for them. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”