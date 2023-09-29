Edinburgh Horse Wynd bike crash: Woman, 66, dies in hospital after being hit by bike outside Scottish Parliament
The pedestrian died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 66-year-old woman has died in hospital days after she was hit by a bike outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
The incident happened in Horse Wynd at around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 26. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died on Friday, September 29. The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what is a difficult time for them. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”