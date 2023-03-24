News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
5 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
10 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Edinburgh hospital charity thrilled after eight-year-old boy Harry Thomas reunited with beloved teddy Fred

A young boy recovering from brain surgery is ‘oven the moon’ after being reunited with his favourite teddy

By Neil Johnstone
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT

An eight-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery is ‘over the moon’ after he was reunited with his favourite teddy bear following a week-long search.

Fred the bear went missing between Wednesday and Saturday last week from the children’s hospital in Little France leaving his owner, Harry Thomas, devastated. But following a search by staff and visitors at the hospital, Fred, who has been a beloved pal of Harry’s since birth, was found after his ‘little outing’ to St John’s Hospital after he accidentally made his way into the laundry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity said: “Harry is over the moon to be reunited with his best bear friend.” Alie Simpson, marketing manager for the charity, added: “We are so happy that Fred has returned from his travels to St John’s laundry and is now back safely with Harry and his family where he belongs.”

Harry Thomas, 8, is over the moon after being reunited with his 'best teddy friend' Photo: Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity
Harry Thomas, 8, is over the moon after being reunited with his 'best teddy friend' Photo: Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity
Harry Thomas, 8, is over the moon after being reunited with his 'best teddy friend' Photo: Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity
Most Popular

Harry, who is recovering after having a brain tumour removed, was said be ‘very much missing his teddy’ who has been by his side for every operation. Alie Simpson added: “Thank you so much to everyone who rallied to help us on our hospital teddy hunt and reunite Harry with his best friend.”

EdinburghFacebookSt John's