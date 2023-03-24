Edinburgh hospital charity thrilled after eight-year-old boy Harry Thomas reunited with beloved teddy Fred
A young boy recovering from brain surgery is ‘oven the moon’ after being reunited with his favourite teddy
An eight-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery is ‘over the moon’ after he was reunited with his favourite teddy bear following a week-long search.
Fred the bear went missing between Wednesday and Saturday last week from the children’s hospital in Little France leaving his owner, Harry Thomas, devastated. But following a search by staff and visitors at the hospital, Fred, who has been a beloved pal of Harry’s since birth, was found after his ‘little outing’ to St John’s Hospital after he accidentally made his way into the laundry.
Writing on Facebook, the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity said: “Harry is over the moon to be reunited with his best bear friend.” Alie Simpson, marketing manager for the charity, added: “We are so happy that Fred has returned from his travels to St John’s laundry and is now back safely with Harry and his family where he belongs.”
Harry, who is recovering after having a brain tumour removed, was said be ‘very much missing his teddy’ who has been by his side for every operation. Alie Simpson added: “Thank you so much to everyone who rallied to help us on our hospital teddy hunt and reunite Harry with his best friend.”