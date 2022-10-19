Luxury hotel chain The Hoxton have announced the Capital will see their first Scottish venue as part of a planned expansion across the UK and Europe. The global brand which has establishments in London, Europe and America will redevelop a building at Haymarket into a 211-room hotel.

Due to open in the summer of 2023, the brand new hotel will have 211 rooms split on either side of the street, spread across 10 townhouses with Georgian features and a scheme of block colours and locally sourced materials to create their signature glamorous style.

How a room in the Edinburgh hotel will look

The Edinburgh hotel will also feature three ‘Hox Homes’ three-bedroom self-contained apartments that offer guests full flexibility and long-stay accommodation. The hotel will also have a lobby, restaurant, and large event spaces and a gallery.

It’s not known yet which building in the Haymarket area will be re-developed into the luxury hotel. Bosses said the expansion reflects the “strong bounceback” it has seen since the pandemic, with many of its operating properties hitting pre-pandemic levels and making “record-breaking” restaurant revenue. The chain said the design of their lobbies is at the heart of their success, saying that a 'lively lobby' is an important feature of all their hotels.