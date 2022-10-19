Edinburgh hotels: New luxury hotel to open doors in Haymarket with long-stay apartments
A new luxury hotel will open its doors in Edinburgh next year with more than 200 rooms and long-stay apartments.
Luxury hotel chain The Hoxton have announced the Capital will see their first Scottish venue as part of a planned expansion across the UK and Europe. The global brand which has establishments in London, Europe and America will redevelop a building at Haymarket into a 211-room hotel.
Due to open in the summer of 2023, the brand new hotel will have 211 rooms split on either side of the street, spread across 10 townhouses with Georgian features and a scheme of block colours and locally sourced materials to create their signature glamorous style.
The Edinburgh hotel will also feature three ‘Hox Homes’ three-bedroom self-contained apartments that offer guests full flexibility and long-stay accommodation. The hotel will also have a lobby, restaurant, and large event spaces and a gallery.
It’s not known yet which building in the Haymarket area will be re-developed into the luxury hotel. Bosses said the expansion reflects the “strong bounceback” it has seen since the pandemic, with many of its operating properties hitting pre-pandemic levels and making “record-breaking” restaurant revenue. The chain said the design of their lobbies is at the heart of their success, saying that a 'lively lobby' is an important feature of all their hotels.
For its upcoming Shepherd’s Bush opening, the chain partnered with a non-profit initiative that trains undiscovered talent through pop-up hospitality schools. Over the course of the next two years The Hoxton said the expansion will create over 800 jobs across its European cities.