The social club can be found inside the brand-new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, which is located in the landmark India Buildings in the Old Town.

Spread across two floors, Commons Club will showcase contemporary Scottish seasonal cuisine using fresh produce straight from Scotland’s local larder.

Newly appointed Executive Chef, Steven Wilson, has created a menu for the restaurant. For starters, guests can enjoy an array of dishes including Ceviche with line-caught and cured wild seabass, shaved fennel, dill, nashi pear and green olive puree; Wagyu Tataki with Scottish wagyu beef “Tataki style”, fried garlic, ponzu green onion puree and parsnip crisp and Risotto with Scottish farm spelt & barley risotto, baby morels, lightly-roasted almonds and shaved fresh summer truffle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving onto mains, diners can choose between Halibut with pan-seared Gigha halibut, confit aromatic farm seasonal vegetables in a light saffron and Shetland blue mussels velouté; slow roast Perthshire chicken “dinner” with fondant potato, baby leek, morel mushrooms & fresh peas, crispy chicken and Pata Negra croquet, bread sauce, roast chicken jus and chive oil, and Isle of Mull seaweed tortellini pasta filled with wild herb ricotta, clay oven-roasted artichoke, pea & feve etuvee, vegetarian parmesan air.

Guests can also try a range of bespoke cocktails created with locality in mind. The menu includes a ‘Breakfast in the Highlands’ made with Glenfiddich 15 Single Malt Whisky, Brown Butter, Toasted Oat Amontillado Sherry, Heather Honey and Bittered Sling Kensington Aromatic, and a ‘Queen Street’ made with Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, Martini Reserva Ambrato, Lemon, Celery Bitters and Islay mist.

The finished hotel will contain multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design. Joining Commons Club later in the year will be Eve, an all-day dining space.

Virgin Hotels new bar and restaurant has opened to the public in Edinburgh.

The hotel site is also home to a 19th century church, known as Greyfriars Hall, that is being restored and repurposed as a special event venue. In addition, the hotel will offer a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle.

Scott McArdle, General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled it will be the home of our flagship restaurant and bar within the first Virgin Hotels in the UK and across Europe. Commons Club is a unique offering that will complement the current offering of the hotel. The food and drink menus will bring an array of local flavours to the table and can’t wait to welcome everyone in to try them.

Steven Wilson, Executive Chef of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, added: "After years of travelling the world and working in some unforgettable restaurants and hotels, I'm so excited to be back in my hometown and to be part of this iconic opening in Edinburgh.

“We really do have access to the highest quality local produce right on our doorstep in Scotland and that’s something the menu at Commons Club celebrates. Guests will enjoy our timeless menu that will continue to evolve with the seasons, keeping them coming back time and time again.”

The restaurant's menu will showcase contemporary Scottish seasonal cuisine.