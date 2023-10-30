Apartments and penthouses in the new five-storey development are now up for sale.

Derelict public toilets in Morningside have been demolished and turned into ten luxury apartments with a ‘village-style feel’.

Flats are now for sale on the site at Canaan Lane marketed as an ‘exceptional’ new five-storey residential building with eight apartments and two penthouses. The development by Rennick Property provides rarely offered new housing in the area on an unusual site.

A two-bedroom flat at the development is listed with agent Knight Frank starting at offers over £520,000. Derelict lavatories at 7 Canaan Lane, Morningside, were razed to make way for the development. Now standing in their place is an apartment block with a natural sandstone facade in fitting with both the character and look of the next-door tenement and the surrounding buildings.

The five-storey development has a 'village-style feel'

Apartments have bespoke features including oiled timber flooring, porcelain tiles, private storage pods for each property as well as natural sandstone facades. Andrew Rennick, of Rennick Property, said, “This is a stunning new property just off Morningside Road providing eight new apartments and two penthouse suites featuring impressive glass balustrade balconies. The property includes a private entrance for residents and a lift to all floors.”

Unusually for a building of this height, the five-storey development was constructed from timber frame. Edinburgh-based structural engineers, Will Rudd, provided support to Rennick Property before and throughout the construction. The lead structural engineer from Will Rudd, Craig D’Arcy, said, “We used timber frame as it’s sustainable, has low embodied energy and is lightweight.

“This new building breathes life into a site that was in a dilapidated state, providing additional housing in a particularly busy part of the city. Will Rudd is proud to have worked with Rennick Property to revitalise the site. Now that it’s complete, we are seeing just how brilliant an addition this property is to Morningside.”

