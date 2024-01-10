Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A public consultation over plans to transform a bingo hall into student flats in Leith has been launched by developers.

Longstone Limited has unveiled plans to redevelop the building once home to Scotland’s biggest movie theatre, located on Manderston Steet. It comes after the decision by the current operators of the bingo hall, Club 3000, to move to new premises at nearby Ocean Terminal in summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals include conservation and redevelopment of the existing building which developers say is in poor condition and not suitable for a residential conversion. The building is now protected by conservation status, after a community campaign saw a decision reversed to exclude the rear of the bingo hall at the former railway arches from an extension to the Leith Conservation Area.

The former Mecca bingo hall now Club 3000 on Manderston Street

In a conservation area, demolitions and redevelopments are subject to stricter planning controls which protect buildings of historical interest. Developers said a viable residential housing scheme would fail to comply with many of the council’s planning policies for new housing including dual aspect dwellings and minimum open space requirements. PR for Longstone Ltd said the building would need to be demolished if residential homes were to be built on the site.

Launching the public consultation, developers said conversion to student homes allows for the creation of a high-quality development while also retaining and enhancing the elements of the building that contribute to the surrounding Conservation Area.

The existing building, which is nearly a century old, is said to be in poor condition and extremely energy inefficient. Historic Environment Scotland assessed the building for potential listed status in 2020 and concluded that it did not meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest. The certificate of intention not to list expires on May, 19 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Longstone Limited spokesperson said: “The local community has expressed a strong desire to conserve the former mill building and our plans for the site allow us to do this. While enhancing the character of the Conservation Area, the conversion of the building will help to relieve pressure on the local housing market. The proposals will also deliver considerable economic benefits in terms of the construction and operation of the development, and with students spending money in local shops and other outlets.

“We are keen to welcome local residents to our public consultation event and to working with them as we progress the development.”