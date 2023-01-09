Plans have been submitted for a new huge new village just outside Edinburgh with over 200 homes.

The development, on land east of Glennie Road Newcraighall, would see circa 220 mixed-residential units, including flats, colony flats and townhouses, with associated parking, green space, bicycle storage and refuge stores. It may include retail/commercial space.

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Edinburgh City Council by Cullross Ltd in December, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

The development team has organised two statutory in-person community consultations on January 11 and February 8, between 4–8 pm at Craigmillar Now on 58 Newcraighall Road.

Members of the development team will be available to answer questions about the project, and exhibition boards of the early designs will be available to view.

For those unable to attend the event, a project website will launch on January 11 at 9am with copies of the exhibition boards (www.newcraighall.com).

Mark Beaton, Director of Cullross Ltd, said: “We are delighted to share our early-stage plans for much-needed housing in the Newcraighall area.

“As part of the consultation process, we will present our initial plans to the community to hear their views and answer any questions they may have.

“As a company, we place a premium on a strong relationship and collaboration with the community, and we hope as many residents as possible attend these consultations.

