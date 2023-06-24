The people of Edinburgh and Scotland have some of the most creative insults in the world. Why use a regular swear word when you can destroy a person’s life with the likes of the endlessly humiliating one-liner “yer da’ sells Avon”? We asked readers the best insults which are unique to Edinburgh, and this is what they said.
1. Boost, ya wee goblin
"Boost, ya wee goblin" is basically a far more poetic way of telling someone to get lost. Photo: National World
2. Bolt, ya radge!
An insult to rival the works of Shakespeare, "bolt, ya radge!" will get someone telt. The term 'radge' reached global fame with the Trainspotting film in the 1990s, and it is fair to say it describes the character Begbie (Robert Carlyle) pretty well. It basically means someone who is angry, uncontrollable and wild. Photo: National World
3. Bampot
One of the most delightful to pronounce words in the Scottish vocabulary, a 'bampot' - or simply 'bam' - is an eejit. Someone who is foolish, obnoxious and annoying. Photo: National World
4. Fur coat and nae knickers
"Aw fur coat and nae knickers" is an insult which is actually normally aimed at Edinburgh folk themselves by Glaswegians. It basically means someone who appears cultured or classy on the surface but isn't really all that underneath. Photo: National World