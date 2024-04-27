Located in the Newhaven area, it ranked 8th overall for slowest in whole of the UK in a study from Broadband Genie

With their online connections down to a snail’s pace, it would take the residents of Hawthornvale over 15 hours to download ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Despite their sluggish Wi-Fi, residents in all of Edinburgh’s slowest streets could upgrade to superfast broadband of at least 30MB. Broadband Genie is calling on households to check their internet and contact their provider if they aren’t receiving the guaranteed minimum speeds for their address.

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, said: “No customer should put up with sluggish broadband, especially in a year where we’ve had to endure record high mid-contract price rises.

“The Universal Service Obligation is in place to ensure everyone has access to what the Government deems ‘decent’ broadband via a fixed connection. However, a significant number of people are still being left behind.

“Overall, the Edinburgh area, including Hawthornvale, does have access to fast broadband. Our research highlights that residents of Britain’s slowest streets could be suffering in silence, as faster broadband is available to their homes.

“If you haven’t reviewed your broadband contract in the last two years, it’s likely you can switch or renew to a faster deal at no extra cost.”

