Edinburgh is a creative, scientific and romantic city – and we’ve made some world changing discoveries and inventions.
Here in Edinburgh, we have it all – brains, beauty and creativity. From science to literature to medicine, there’s nothing we can’t do. Here are eight things Edinburgh has given the world.
1. Dolly the Sheep
Dolly the sheep was the first ever cloned mammal as part of an experiment by associates of the Roslin Institute, part of the University of Edinburgh.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes was created by Edinburgh author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who wrote four novels and fifty-six short stories about the iconic detective.
Photo: -
3. Telephone
The telephone was invented by Edinburgh son Alexander Graham Bell, born on South Charlotte Street in 1847.
Photo: f
4. Chloroform
In 1847, Edinburgh surgeon James Young Simpson was the first to use chloroform as a general anesthetic on a human.
Photo: Chinnapong