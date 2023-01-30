The company who own the Jenners building in Edinburgh have released a statement paying tribute to the firefighter who lost his life after attending last week’s blaze.

Barry Martin suffered serious injuries after being called to attend the fire at the former department store building on Princes Street last Monday (January 23). The 38-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance and was said to be in a critical condition in the days following the fire. He died a few days later on Friday.

Anders Krogh, director of AAA United, which owns the historic building, said: “It was with great sadness we received news of the death of firefighter Barry Martin, who died after being injured while tackling the fire in the Jenners building. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time.

“Our thoughts are also with the four other injured from the rescue team, and we hope they have a swift recovery. As we await the results of the full investigation into the damage caused by the fire, we would like to emphasise our gratitude for the commendable effort of the whole rescue for their decisive action.

“But for now our thoughts are only for the welfare and recovery of everyone affected by this incident and we offer our support and hope to assist them in any way.”

Matt Wrack, general secretary at the Fire Brigades Union, paid tribute to his colleague, saying that Barry was a “dedicated firefighter and well-loved member of the firefighting community”.