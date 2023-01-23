Edinburgh looked on in horror as emergency services attended a fire in the historic Jenners building in Princes Street.
Emergency services were called to the historic Jenners building in the city centre on Monday morning (January 23) after a fire broke out at around 11.30am. Here are images from the scene.
1. The side of the building
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight. A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire."No casualties have been reported"
Photo: SWNS
2. The Jenners building
The fire appeared to be on the Rose Street side of the building.
Photo: Gillian Webster / SWNS
3. The historic Jenners building
Ten fire engines attended to extinguish the fire.
Photo: SWNS
4. Jenners
Fire crews on scene
Photo: LISA FERGUSON