Jenners fire Edinburgh: 11 pictures showing the fire in the Jenners building in Princes Street

Edinburgh looked on in horror as emergency services attended a fire in the historic Jenners building in Princes Street.

By Rachel Mackie
9 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:53pm

Emergency services were called to the historic Jenners building in the city centre on Monday morning (January 23) after a fire broke out at around 11.30am. Here are images from the scene.

Edinburgh Jenners building in Princes Street on fire as emergency services rush to scene

1. The side of the building

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight. A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire."No casualties have been reported"

Photo: SWNS

2. The Jenners building

The fire appeared to be on the Rose Street side of the building.

Photo: Gillian Webster / SWNS

3. The historic Jenners building

Ten fire engines attended to extinguish the fire.

Photo: SWNS

4. Jenners

Fire crews on scene

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

