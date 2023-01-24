A police officer was among several emergency services workers to be taken to hospital after a fire ripped through the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service yesterday announced that five firefighters had to be treated for injuries following the blaze. Last night, one remained in critical condition in hospital while the other four were released. Police Scotland has now confirmed that an officer was also treated for smoke inhalation in the aftermath of the blaze, which saw smoke and flames come from windows of the historic building.

Emergency services were called to the historic building after receiving reports of a fire at 11.35am on Monday.

