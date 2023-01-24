Edinburgh Jenners fire: Police officer taken to hospital after fire rips through former department store in Princes Street
Police officer among those treated for injuries after Jenners blaze
A police officer was among several emergency services workers to be taken to hospital after a fire ripped through the Jenners building in Edinburgh.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service yesterday announced that five firefighters had to be treated for injuries following the blaze. Last night, one remained in critical condition in hospital while the other four were released. Police Scotland has now confirmed that an officer was also treated for smoke inhalation in the aftermath of the blaze, which saw smoke and flames come from windows of the historic building.
Emergency services were called to the historic building after receiving reports of a fire at 11.35am on Monday.
A police spokesman said: “The fire was extinguished and there is no wider risk to the public. Five firefighters were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A police officer was also taken to the same hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and later released. Officers are still at the scene and the east end of Rose Street is closed between South St David Street and Rose Street Lane North. Two nearby business premises on Rose Street also remain closed. Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”