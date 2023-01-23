A firefighter is fighting for their life in hospital tonight after working to tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Crews rushed to the iconic Princes Street building shortly before 11.30am on Monday morning after flames were seen coming from windows. Smoke was also seen billowing from the vacant category A-listed building across St Andrew Square. Major roads closed to traffic as a result of the blaze, with motorists told to avoid the area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has now announced that five firefighters involved in the incident have been taken to hospital, with one said to be “in a critical condition”. Ross Haggart, the service’s interim chief officer, said: "The fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably I can confirm that five of our colleagues have been taken to hospital for treatment and one remains in a critical condition. The families of all those affected have been made aware. We currently remain at the scene with a total of 11 appliances and other specialist resources in attendance.”

Firefighters on the scene today, tackling the blaze at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) added: “The FBU is aware of the ongoing incident at Jenners in Edinburgh, and has been made aware of the reports of injuries to firefighters. We can confirm that five firefighters have been treated at the scene or at hospital, one of whom is in a serious condition.

“Can we ask that out of respect for the families and the crews involved that any requests for information are kept to a minimum and made through the recognised channels.”

Four of the firefighters have since been released from hospital.