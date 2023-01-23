Crews rushed to the scene shortly before 11.30am on Monday morning after reports of a blaze at the historic former department store in the city centre.Smoke was seen billowing from the vacant category A-listed building across St Andrew Square.

Nearby retailers and the capital’s bus station were evacuated and Rose Street along with South St David Street were taped off. Several roads remain closed while emergency services continue the major operation.

South St David Street is closed in both directions between St Andrew’s Square and Princes Street. Traffic Scotland confirmed St Andrew’s Square, George Street at St Andrew’s Square and Rose Street were also closed.

Fire at the historic Jenners department store on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith, SWNS

Lothian buses warned passengers a number of routes had to be diverted via Hanover Street and Queen Street until further notice including the 7, 10, 11 and 14.

Some pedestrian diversions are also in place in the vicinity. Police Scotland are asking people to stay away if possible.

