Edinburgh juggler entertains motorists and pedestrians with traffic lights show at Broughton Street

Edinburgh performance vows the crowds in the rain
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 14:09 BST

A juggler entertained motorists and pedestrians yesterday morning in the city centre, by putting on an impromptu show in the rain at the traffic lights at the top of Broughton Street.

What better way to cheer up motorists stuck in traffic in the Scottish summertime rain than by doing a spot of juggling in the centre of Edinburgh. The bizarre moment took place in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at one of the city’s busiest junctions, at around 10.20am on Saturday, August 12.

Nazir Abid, a retail worker at St James Quarter from Leith, captured the performance on camera. He said: “I was waiting at the lights to cross the road to get to work. The lights changed to red and suddenly a juggler started his show to entertain the motorists.”

