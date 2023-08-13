A juggler entertained motorists and pedestrians yesterday morning in the city centre, by putting on an impromptu show in the rain at the traffic lights at the top of Broughton Street.

What better way to cheer up motorists stuck in traffic in the Scottish summertime rain than by doing a spot of juggling in the centre of Edinburgh. The bizarre moment took place in the middle of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at one of the city’s busiest junctions, at around 10.20am on Saturday, August 12.