Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023: 10 places to escape the rain this weekend in between Fringe shows
With the Met Office predicting rain and thunder showers in Edinburgh this weekend, we’ve taken a look at the best places to escape the rain in between watching Fringe shows and to grab something to eat or drink.
After a cloudy morning, thunder showers are forecast to hit the world’s largest arts festival on Saturday from 1pm-3pm, followed by showers until 8pm. On Sunday, after sunny intervals in the morning, light rain showers are forecast to last from 1pm until 7pm, with the rest of the night predicted to be cloudy.
There are lots of great bars and restaurants in and around the Fringe hotspots with the most venues, including at the Pleasance, George Street and Teviot Row. Among our choices for the best place to avoid the adverse weather are three suggestions by the Edinburgh University Students’ Association which is running The Garden at Teviot, Pleasance Courtyard and Teviot Row House.
Sharan Atwal, Students’ Association president, said: “One of my favourite things about Edinburgh is that we get to deliver the most amazing and vibrant cultural festival, Fringe! Our Association’s integral part in the festival means we can generate funds to support our students. We hope everyone who visits enjoys the city and has a great time visiting our venues!”