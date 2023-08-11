Great places to stay dry in Edinburgh this weekend

With the Met Office predicting rain and thunder showers in Edinburgh this weekend, we’ve taken a look at the best places to escape the rain in between watching Fringe shows and to grab something to eat or drink.

After a cloudy morning, thunder showers are forecast to hit the world’s largest arts festival on Saturday from 1pm-3pm, followed by showers until 8pm. On Sunday, after sunny intervals in the morning, light rain showers are forecast to last from 1pm until 7pm, with the rest of the night predicted to be cloudy.

There are lots of great bars and restaurants in and around the Fringe hotspots with the most venues, including at the Pleasance, George Street and Teviot Row. Among our choices for the best place to avoid the adverse weather are three suggestions by the Edinburgh University Students’ Association which is running The Garden at Teviot, Pleasance Courtyard and Teviot Row House.

Sharan Atwal, Students’ Association president, said: “One of my favourite things about Edinburgh is that we get to deliver the most amazing and vibrant cultural festival, Fringe! Our Association’s integral part in the festival means we can generate funds to support our students. We hope everyone who visits enjoys the city and has a great time visiting our venues!”

1 . Teviot Row House Teviot Row House is a great place to stop, home to one of the city's oldest bars, The Library Bar, which serves a varied menu both day and night. It also hosts Gilded Balloon who has a packed performance schedule. Grab a bite between shows while enjoying the impressive architecture of the world's oldest student union building. Photo: Andrew Perry

2 . Cafe Andaluz Cafe Andaluz has two city centre restaurants, at George Street and George IV Bridge, serving Spanish tapas, paella and Sangria all day long. These are the perfect locations for avoiding the rain during the Fringe, with the Assembly Rooms at George Street and the Fringe hubs at the Cowgate and Teviot Row just a stone's throw away. Photo: JON SAVAGE

3 . Pleasance Courtyard Pleasance Courtyard will be packed with city favourite bars and food vendors Pizza Geeks, Harajuku Kitchen, Smash & Stack and Mimi's Bakehouse. The bustling area is a great spot to enjoy the festival come rain or shine, sitting under a canopy of umbrellas and stretch tents in the traditional cobbled courtyards. Photo: Andrew Perry

4 . Frankenstein Situated just a stone's throw from Fringe venues at Teviot Row and the Cowgate, as well as being a Fringe venue itself, this gothic bar with three bars over three levels on George IV Bridge in a former 19th century church is a great spot to dry off from the Scottish weather and grab a drink and something to eat. Photo: Google