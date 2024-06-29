Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Edinburgh gears up for its famous festivals, locals can stay energized and enjoy the healthiest summer yet with Edinburgh Leisure’s new ‘summer pass’.

Available from Monday, July 1, the summer pass provides unlimited access to 17 state-of-the-art gyms, 12 swimming pools, over 750 fitness classes per week, and a world-class climbing centre.

The pass also includes access to saunas, steam rooms, and Turkish Baths—all for £69. The pass is valid for six weeks from the date of purchase, with the last available purchase date being August 31.

Young adults aged 18-24 can enjoy a reduced price pass for £49, making it an affordable option for students returning home or young festival workers staying in the city.

Additionally, a school fitness pass is available for six weeks at Queensferry, Wester Hailes, Balerno, and Trinity venues, costing £49 for adults and £29 for those under 25. These venues are also included in the general summer pass, offering an alternative option for customers.

Matthew Smith, sales manager at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “Edinburgh in summer is always buzzing with energy, thanks to the various festivals. We invite festival goers, workers, and visitors to keep their energy levels high by staying fit and active.

“Our range of classes and facilities ensures there's something for everyone, from fun Zumba sessions to high-intensity X-press gym classes. And if you need to relax, our pools and Turkish Baths are perfect for unwinding.”

