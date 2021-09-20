Edinburgh Local Hero Awards: Nominate your Fundraiser of the Year and Neighbour of the Year

Main things to mention:

Charities will always need support and this Fundraiser of the Year Award recognises those who, like last year’s winner Trudie Murphy, continue to dedicate their time raising money and awareness.

For Trudie, who launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of treatment for her inoperable cancerous brain tumour, it was an effort to literally save her life, but others also push themselves so that charities can continue doing the great work they do to help others.

Edinburgh Local Hero Awards 2019 winners

Neighbour of the Year, meanwhile, recognises an individual who has gone over and above the call of duty be a good neighbour. The award is for someone who gives their time to someone who needs company or regular support and acts selflessly towards making a neighbour’s life a little better.

Last year’s winner Hannah Daly went out of her way to help people in her area during the COVID-19 lockdown.

And those are just two of the categories in this year’s awards.

People can also nominate their local heroes in the following:

The Edinburgh Local Hero Award 2021 – sponsored by @pizza, Volunteer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Neighbour of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Bravery Award, Sporting Hero, Sustainable School Award – sponsored by Scottish Power, Parent or Guardian of the Year – sponsored by Port of Leith Distillery, Community Champion – sponsored by CityFibre, Teacher of the Year, Music and Arts Award, Health Champion, Carer of the Year and Junior Local Hero Award – sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo.

Back in 2020 the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards event was held online, but there is nothing virtual about this year’s ceremony, which will be a live, in-person affair.

However, the event will still be live streamed for those who are unable to attend.

Nominations are open until October 22 and everyone who nominates will received a 25 per cent @pizza discount.

Visit www.edinburghlocalheroes.co.uk to submit your nominations for the various categories.

A message from the Editor:

