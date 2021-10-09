Edinburgh Local Hero Awards: Nominees wanted for bravery against the odds

In the case of Cameron Clough, it was an inspiring heroic act.

Mr Clough saved a man’s life after forcing his way into a burning downstairs flat by smashing the window before pulling the victim to safety.

The act earned him a deserving gong at last year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Local Hero Awards winners from 2019

Now the Edinburgh Evening News is calling for fresh nominations to find this year’s Bravery Award recipient.

Judges are looking to recognise someone who has shown exceptional courage in their life.

They may have overcome great odds or made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty.

The nominee may have shown courage in dealing with an illness or battling through a traumatic experience.

The successful recipient may have also demonstrated an exceptional act of bravery, like Mr Clough, or shown great character or fortitude.

Entries are now open for this key category in this year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Awards, sponsored by @pizza.

Other categories include Parent or Guardian of the Year, with people encouraged to nominate any mum, dad, guardian or parent figure.

The winner could be someone special in a person’s life life who deserves appreciation for when words are simply not enough, with the desire to recognise parenting as a rewarding, but tough job.

Previous winners have included Jimmy and Linda Bevis, who claimed the honour in 2019, having been foster carers for more than 35 years and given their love to around 140 children.

Nominations are also being sought in categories that include the Volunteer of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Fundraiser of the Year and Sporting Hero.

Other honours include the Sustainable School Award, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Health Champion and the Junior Local Hero Award.

There are 14 categories overall up for grabs at this year’s awards ceremony.

The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards event, also sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo and CityFibre, will be held in person on December 9, but will be also livestreamed for those unable to attend.

The deadline to submit nominations is October 22.