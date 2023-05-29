Thousands of runners from all over the world gathered in Edinburgh at the weekend to take part in 21st Edinburgh Marathon Festival

An action-packed weekend saw thousands of men, women and children take part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, Scotland’s biggest running festival, featuring nine races including a full marathon, half marathon, team relay, 10k and 5k, plus four junior events.

Sunny weather made for perfect running conditions on one of the world’s fastest marathon courses, where both Scottish and international runners battled it out for the top prize.

Runners were set off by inspirational official starter Archie Hamilton, a pupil at Haddington’s Knox Academy and a talented rugby player, who is currently undergoing months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in Manchester. In recognition of Archie's role as the official starter for the Edinburgh Marathon, a JustGiving Page has been set up for him with the objective to raise £26,200 by the end of May, providing vital support to the family during this difficult time.

The fastest runner to complete the full marathon was Alex Gladley, of Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC, who raced to glory with a winning time of 2 hours 21 minutes and 34 seconds.

Here are 18 pictures from the weekend’s exertions.

1 . Sunny Sunday The 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival took place in glorious sunshine and that helped put a smile on the runners' faces. Photo: Andrew O'Brien Photo Sales

2 . Biggest running festival The Edinburgh Marathon Festival - Scotland’s biggest running festival - featured nine races, including a full marathon, half marathon, team relay, 10k and 5k, plus four junior events. Photo: Ian Jacobs Photo Sales

3 . Young stars There were four junior races on Saturday as part of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival. Photo: Ian Jacobs Photo Sales

4 . Thousands take part Thousands of runners took to the streets of the Capital at the weekend to compete in the Edinburgh half and full marathon. Photo: Andrew O'Brien Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5