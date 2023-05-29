Edinburgh Marathon 2023: 18 pictures of runners taking part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival
An action-packed weekend saw thousands of men, women and children take part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, Scotland’s biggest running festival, featuring nine races including a full marathon, half marathon, team relay, 10k and 5k, plus four junior events.
Sunny weather made for perfect running conditions on one of the world’s fastest marathon courses, where both Scottish and international runners battled it out for the top prize.
Runners were set off by inspirational official starter Archie Hamilton, a pupil at Haddington’s Knox Academy and a talented rugby player, who is currently undergoing months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in Manchester. In recognition of Archie's role as the official starter for the Edinburgh Marathon, a JustGiving Page has been set up for him with the objective to raise £26,200 by the end of May, providing vital support to the family during this difficult time.
The fastest runner to complete the full marathon was Alex Gladley, of Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC, who raced to glory with a winning time of 2 hours 21 minutes and 34 seconds.
Here are 18 pictures from the weekend’s exertions.