Princess Anne dropped by an army barracks to catch one of the final rehearsals of this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – and she appeared to be delighted by what she witnessed.

The Princess Royal was spellbound as international teams performed their displays of military drill, music and dancing at Redford Barracks in the Capital on Thursday.

Anne met with many of the performers and bands after they rehearsed their routines on the parade ground, running through the show as it will appear on the famous esplanade at Edinburgh Castle.

At the end of the performance, juvenile world champion Highland dancer Rosey Watt presented the princess, who is patron of the Tattoo, with flowers as the organisers thanked her for attending.

This year’s event, which runs from Friday for 25 shows throughout August, will see the US Air Force Band perform for the first time – providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.

Other visiting bands include the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra, who will put on a lively performance of contemporary Caribbean music.

The RAF is the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which will feature music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Traditional Scottish music, including the famous skirl of the massed pipes and drums, remains a central part of the show.

The theme for this year’s event is “Stories”, with 800 performers from around the world seeking to captivate the festival crowds.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Anne enjoying the final rehearsals of this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

