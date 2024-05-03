Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 61-year-old Edinburgh man who hasn’t been seen since last night.

Graham Forrester was last seen outside shops on Leith Walk at around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 2. He is described as around 5ft 8ins, of medium build with mid-length brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jumper, black puffer jacket, jeans, and a black rucksack. Graham is known to often visit the city centre and the Leith area.

Graham Forrester, 61, was last seen outside shops on Leith Walk around 8.45pm on Thursday, May, 2.

Police officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace the 61-year-old man.

Inspector Mairi Creanor said: “Concerns are growing for Graham’s welfare and we are keen to trace him to make sure he is safe and well. If you have seen Graham or know where he is please get in touch.”