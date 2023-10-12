Edinburgh missing: Body found in search for 70-year-old missing Edinburgh man Martin Sinnett
A man’s body has been discovered in the area of Musselburgh where a missing 70-year-old Edinburgh man was last seen more than two weeks ago.
The last confirmed sighting of Martin Sinnett had been on September 26, at Newhailes Road, Musselburgh, where he was seen walking south away from the Shell petrol station at the junction with Edinburgh Road.
A body was discovered next to an industrial estate at Newhailes Road yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, October 11. Although the body is still to be formally identified, Mr Sinnett’s family have been informed by police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.55pm on Wednesday, October 11, the body of a man was discovered next to an industrial estate in Newhailes Road, Musselburgh. Formal identification is still to take place, however the next of kin of missing man Martin Sinnett, 70, has been informed.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Police Scotland had upped their search for Mr Sinnett earlier this week, with officers in Musselburgh on Tuesday morning to stop and speak to motorists two weeks on from when the missing man was last seen.