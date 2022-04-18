Stuart Campbell was last seen in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22 in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes.

At an emotional press conference at Wester Hailes, Stuart’s mother said: “Stuart, if you are watching this, please get in touch.

“We are all worried about you and just want you home safe.

“If anyone has seen Stuart or knows where he is, can you please get in touch with me or the police.

“It’s been nearly four weeks and we just want you home safe and well Stuart.

“Please please get in touch.”

Stuart has been described as 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

He hasn’t been heard from by any of his family or friends since he went missing, but police confirmed he is known to have links to the Oxgangs area.

At the start of April, police officers asked people in the local area to check garages, sheds, and outhouses for any sign of the missing 36-year-old.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, area commander for South West Edinburgh, also at the press conference, said: “So its been almost four weeks to the day since anyone saw Stuart.

“He was last seen in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes on the afternoon of Tuesday 22nd of March.

“He’s not followed any of his usual routines, he’s not been in touch with any of his friends or family.

“We continue to ask the local public for help in trying to trace Stuart.

“We’ve had officers out from different specialist departments, specialist searchers, our dog unit, helicopter and our dive and marine unit, so far we’ve still not been able to find Stuart.

“Please check your CCTV cameras, do you have a video door bell? Do you have dash cam footage?

“No bit of information is too small and might actually be the key to finding Stuart.”

