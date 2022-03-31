Edinburgh missing person: Man reported missing from Wester Hailes thought to be in the Bathgate area

A man reported missing from the Wester Hailes area in Edinburgh is thought to be in Bathgate.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:58 pm

Stuart Campbell, 36, was last seen in the Westside Plaza area of Wester Hailes in Edinburgh around 10.45 am on Tuesday.

Stuart has been described as 5ft 10in tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh missing person: Man reported missing from Wester Hailes thought to be in the Bathgate area

Officers in West Lothian now believe him to be in the Bathgate area.

Read More

Read More
East Lothian firefighters struggled to reach blaze near Whitecraig due to fly-ti...

Inspector Scott Casey, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Stuart and we are growingly increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Stuart or has spoken to him at any time since he was last seen to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with information which could assist should call 101, quoting reference 1205 of 28 March.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Stuart CampbellEdinburghWester HailesWest Lothian