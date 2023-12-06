Edinburgh missing: Teenager Sulayman Zulkernain, reported missing from Bingham, is traced safe and well
18-year-old was last seen in Aberdeen
Police appealed on Tuesday evening for help in tracing Sulayman Zulkernain, 18, who had been reported missing from the Bingham area of Edinburgh. They said he had last been seen around 2.30pm on Monday, December 4, in Aberdeen, and was believed to be using public transport to travel around and may have reached the Inverness or Elgin areas.
Today, police issued another statement, saying Sulayman had been “traced safe and well”. They thanked members of the public for their assistance.