News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh missing: Teenager Sulayman Zulkernain, reported missing from Bingham, is traced safe and well

18-year-old was last seen in Aberdeen
By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Dec 2023, 17:41 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 17:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well, say police.

Police appealed on Tuesday evening for help in tracing Sulayman Zulkernain, 18, who had been reported missing from the Bingham area of Edinburgh. They said he had last been seen around 2.30pm on Monday, December 4, in Aberdeen, and was believed to be using public transport to travel around and may have reached the Inverness or Elgin areas.

Today, police issued another statement, saying Sulayman had been “traced safe and well”. They thanked members of the public for their assistance.

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceAberdeenElgin