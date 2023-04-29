Two teenagers have been reported missing in Edinburgh, with police asking the public to help trace them.

Officers believe Natalie Anderson, 15, and Calib McMurchie, 16, who have been missing since Friday April 28, are together in the Edinburgh area.

Natalie was last seen around 10am on Friday morning in Howdenhall. She is described as white, 5ft 4in in height, of medium build, blue eyes and has a black and purple bobbed hairstyle. She was last seen wearing dark grey leggings and a light grey hooded jumper.

Natalie Anderson and Calib McMurchie, who have been reported missing from the Howdenhall and Moredun areas of Edinburgh

Calib McMurchie was last seen about 9am on Friday morning in the Moredun area. He’s white, 5ft 7in in height, of slim build with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and white trainers. Police issued pictures of the pair and said they were appealing for the assistance of the public to trace them.

Sergeant Paul Gray, Howdenhall Police Station, said: “We believe that Natalie and Calib are together in the Edinburgh area. If you have any information as to where they may be, then please call police quoting reference numbers 0151 of Saturday, 29 April or 4309 of Friday, 28 April 2023. We’d also appeal to both Natalie and Calib to return home or make contact with the police or their guardians as soon as possible.”

