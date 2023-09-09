Walkers will glow for it to help raise vital funds for cancer care on Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras or colourful “bra t-shirts” will take to the streets for the Moonwalk this weekend.

The night-time event organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk will light up the city in a blaze of colour, as Edinburgh landmarks will be lit pink including the Radisson Blu Hotel, Camera Obscura, Lloyds on the Mound, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, St Andrew’s House and Victoria Quay, Leith

The event which celebrates its 25 anniversary this year sees walkers come together in spirit across the globe, with treks on the famous Camino in Spain and the New York City Marathon.

Moonwalk Edinburgh 2022: The Holyboobs team of walkers, made up of MSP’s and an MP, Left to right, Gillian MacKay, MSP, Christina McKelvie, MSP, Monica Lennon, MSP and Christine Jardine, MP before the start of this years Moon Walk through the street of Edinburgh Photo: Stuart Nicol Photography

Walk the Walk has raised £139 million since the first event in London. The MoonWalk Scotland followed in 2006. Almost £22 million has been raised in Scotland alone.

Where and when it’s on

Starting at finishing at Holyrood Park walkers will kick off the marathon on Saturday, 9 September at 9pm. It is set to finish at midday on Sunday, 10 September.

How can I take part?

Walkers can do a half, full marathon and can also take on their challenges virtually, in their own areas. Entries are sold out for the popular live event and the deadline has closed for the virtual marathon but you can go along to cheer on the walkers and show your support.

Getting there

Supporters are advised to travel by public transport to avoid congestion in the area. There will be no parking in Holyrood Park or at Dynamic Earth. The closest NCP car park is Edinburgh Holyrood Road.

What’s the theme?

To celebrate the 25th anniversary the charity has asked walkers to pick their favourite from previous years, including Disco, Circus and Wild West, and add a sprinkle of silver.

What happens to the money raised?

Money raised through the MoonWalks is granted to support those living with cancer. Walk the Walk recently granted £50,000 to the charity Cancer Support Scotland, to

help reduce the waiting list for Scottish cancer patients and their families, who are in desperate need of emotional and wellbeing support. Funds have been donated to Edinburgh’s Breast Cancer Institute, to Maggie’s Centres across Scotland and to hospitals across the country to purchase machines, which help many cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy

More than £139 million has been raised to date with almost £22 million in Scotland alone. The flagship MoonWalk has become an iconic event and is known, not just for being another walk, it is an experience to remember.

How it all started

In 1996 Nina Barough CBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Walk the Walk Worldwide, woke up one morning with the idea of Power Walking a marathon in a bra to raise money