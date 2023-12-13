Edinburgh MP hits out at major clothes chain after employee wears badge with ‘slur’ on it

The MP said an employee at the shop was wearing a badge with a 'slur’ on it.

An Edinburgh MP has lashed out at a major fashion chain after she was served by a staff member wearing a badge with a "slur" on it.

Edinburgh South West MP Joanna Cherry claimed she'd been served by a man in Superdry in the St James Quarter "wearing a badge with a bleach bottle with the words 'TERF repellent' on it".

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Just been in your St James store Edinburgh where I was served by a man wearing a badge with a bleach bottle with the words “terf repellent” on it. Terf is a slur used against feminists and lesbians with boundaries. Are we not welcome in your store?”

Superdry said they are investigating the complaint

A spokesperson for Superdry told the Evening News they are "aware of the issue" and are currently investigating a complaint by Ms Cherry.

The tweet sparked a heated debate with some showing support for the MP calling out the store for having an employee wearing a “discriminatory badge.” One claimed they would boycott the store until the confirmed ‘their position on discrimination’.

One user said: “One of my granddaughters has asked for a present from your company. I have bought presents there before but I have told her why I am not buying from them this year. A brand name isn’t worth the threat. How can women & girls feel safe in your stores when faced with this.”

Another said: “I really like my Superdry coat but refuse to spend my money at companies who allow their employees to wear discriminative badges at work.”

One woman said: “And to think someone was hateful enough towards women that they had these badges printed….really twisted people. “Terfs” are basically all women who care about women’s rights. That’s pretty much all women.”

But critics slammed her claiming she is ‘anti queer’ and ‘anti trans’.said: Others claimed she put the worker’s job at risk. One said: “Your "boundary" means rejection of trans people. So I'd say that's not welcome, no.”

Another user said: “Oh come on Joanna - let’s call a spade a spade. You’re part of a group building a career out of trying to erase the existence of trans people.”

While another said: “For goodness are you and your friends the only ones allowed to express how you feel? Stop looking for things to be offended by. You will be quite aware that by posting this you have jeopardised this person’s job.”

One Union representative weighed in and claimed the complaint got the worker sacked weeks before Christmas. Superdry said they couldn’t confirm if the employee has been dismissed as the investigation was ongoing.

Ms Cherry said in another post on Tuesday, 12 December: “Pleased that Superdry are investigating my complaint. It’s contrary to their duties under the #EqualityAct to allow staff to wear badges indicating discriminatory intent towards any protected characteristic including sexual orientation and religion or belief.”