3 . Lewis Capaldi

Despite only breaking through in 2018 with his smash hit number one ballad 'Someone You Loved', Whitburn singer Lewis Capaldi is third on our list, with his only album so far - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent - and eight singles hitting the top 10 in the UK. He has also hit the top spot in the UK singles chart with 'Before You Got', 'Forget Me', 'Pointless' and 'Wish You the Best'. He is widely expected to score his second number one album when he releases 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' in May. Photo: Matt Alexander/ PA