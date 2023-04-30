The top ten most popular musicians from Edinburgh and Lothian according to chart placings
Other Lothian acts who have been top of the pops include Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi from Whitburn and Haddington’s Marillion singer Fish, aka Derek Dick. While, Stockbridge-raised Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson sold millions of records with the American rock band. And former Hibs ball boy and reggae/ rock singer Finley Quaye from Leith, Edinburgh’s folk rockers The Incredible String Band and Drylaw/ Pilton’s hip-hop rockers Young Fathers have sold records all over the world, with the latter still performing on the main stage at music festivals all over Europe and beyond.
We have based our Edinburgh and Lothian chart on the number of UK top 10 singles and albums each act has had over the years.
1. The Bay City Rollers
One of the most successful British bands of all times, The Bay City Rollers from Edinburgh had four top 10 albums and 10 top 10 songs in the UK charts, including two number one albums and two singles that topped the chart - 'Bye Bye Baby' and 'Give a Little Love'. During the 1970s, the band achieved successes across the globe throughout Europe, Asia, Australasia and North America. Photo: National World
2. Shirley Manson
The former Goodbye Mr Mackenzie singer enjoyed phenomenal success in the 1990s and 2000s as the lead singer for American rockers Garbage. That band's success places her second our list, with the band scoring six top 10 albums and six top 10 singles in the UK charts - including a number four hit with 'Stupid Girl' in 1996. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/ Getty
3. Lewis Capaldi
Despite only breaking through in 2018 with his smash hit number one ballad 'Someone You Loved', Whitburn singer Lewis Capaldi is third on our list, with his only album so far - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent - and eight singles hitting the top 10 in the UK. He has also hit the top spot in the UK singles chart with 'Before You Got', 'Forget Me', 'Pointless' and 'Wish You the Best'. He is widely expected to score his second number one album when he releases 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' in May. Photo: Matt Alexander/ PA
4. Fish
Dalkeith born and now Haddington based singer Fish, aks Derek Dick, enjoyed great success in the 1980s as frontman for rock band Marillion with five albums and three singles hitting the top 10, with smash hit 'Kayleigh' hitting number two in the singles chart. Fish left the group in 1988 and enjoyed a successful solo career, with his debut album 'Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors' his most popular, reaching number five in the album chart in 1990. Photo: Andrew Stuart