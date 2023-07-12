Edinburgh has been named the second worst city for parking in the UK, as research revealed fed-up motorists made 695 complaints over the last two years.

The Capital came a close second to Lambeth which had 698 complaints recorded in the period to 2022. New figures obtained from councils by freedom of information requests revealed the number of complaints received about issues such as permit availability, permit costs, the permit application process and management of controlled parking areas.

While Edinburgh clocked up hundreds of complaints, making it one of the worst areas in the country, Glasgow had 49 complaints over the two years and Aberdeen had just 14.

Edinburgh parking is among most complained about in the UK

It comes amid frustrations over the rollout of new controlled parking zones in Edinburgh. Heat maps were used in 2018 to shape the boundary of the zones, with the council subsequently creating a ‘priority list’ to tackle ‘parking pressures’ in the capital. Residents in Leith recently saw the introduction of new road markings that the council say are designed to ‘help residents park more easily near their homes’ and ‘address commuter parking’ by introducing permit parking and more single and double yellow lines in the area. But some have claimed it will create parking ‘wars’.

Researchers at Auto Trader, who put together the data, also identified the top areas where parking is most limited by analysing the number of residential parking permits allocated by each council in the financial year 2022/23 and comparing it with the adult population figures of each region,

In Edinburgh around seven per cent of the population has a permit, slightly down on the previous year.

Edinburgh city council has been contacted for comment.

