Edinburgh news: Missing Lockerbie teenager Niamh Lynch thought to have travelled to Edinburgh

Missing teenager is thought to have travelled to Edinburgh as police launch public appeal

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:04pm

A missing 15-year-old girl is thought to have travelled to Edinburgh. Police have launched a search appeal for Niamh Lynch, who was reported missing from Lockerbie. She has been described as a white female, 5 ft 7 ins tall, of average build with long hair.

Police Scotland said: “Anyone who may have seen Niamh, or who has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1149 of 28th February 2023.”

