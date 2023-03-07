Edinburgh and the Lothians are braced for heavy snow later this week, with the Met Office warning that it could cause “significant disruption”.

With the white stuff set to cover the Capital and its surrounding areas on Thursday and Friday, the Met Office has warned there is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

The UK's national weather service also says people are at risk of slipping and falling on icy patches of untreated roads, pavements and paths while some rural communities could become cut off from the power grid.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice across most of Scotland are in place for Tuesday – but it will be a mostly dry day with some good spells of sunshine.

A few light snow showers are possible at times in the afternoon before northerly winds fall light to give a bitterly cold night and a hard frost. Minimum temperature -7°C.

Wednesday will be another cold day with sunny spells, before things take a turn for the worse on Thursday with the arrival of snow.

Come Friday morning, heavy snow is expected in the Capital, though at this stage it isn’t expected to last into the weekend.

In his latest weather report for Scotland, Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, as the UK comes under the influence of an arctic maritime airmass as cold air moves in from the north.

“Snow is already falling in parts of the north where some travel disruption likely, as well as a chance of some rural communities being cut off. Snow showers will continue through today and Tuesday here, and Northern Ireland will also be subject to some snow showers, especially over high ground.

