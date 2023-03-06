Edinburgh will see heavy snow this week, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice across most of Scotland and north-east England are in place for Monday and Tuesday as Arctic air moves south – and later this week, Edinburgh could be covered in the white stuff, with snow forecast to fall at 6pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come 6am on Friday, heavy snow is expected in the Capital, though at this stage it isn’t expected to last into the weekend.

Edinburgh will see heavy snow this week, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

Until then, Edinburgh will see low temperatures, but plenty of sunshine is forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking about this week’s weather, senior meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We do see a bit of a change with even colder air coming through and then an increase in risk of sudden disruption due to some sleet, snow and some ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So at the moment, the main focus is across northern and eastern parts of the UK where we have issued warnings already for Monday and Tuesday for the risk of some snow showers moving in from the north.

“Highest accumulations will be across the high ground. But even at lower levels, we are likely to see some disruption in places as the showers come through.”

Areas under the Met Office’s yellow weather warning are:

Angus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Aberdeen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

East Lothian

Midlothian Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Borders