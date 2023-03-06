Edinburgh weather: The exact hour heavy snow is forecast to fall in Capital this week as temperatures plummet
A chilly start to the week in the Capital, and it is expected to get a lot colder
Edinburgh will see heavy snow this week, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice across most of Scotland and north-east England are in place for Monday and Tuesday as Arctic air moves south – and later this week, Edinburgh could be covered in the white stuff, with snow forecast to fall at 6pm on Thursday.
Come 6am on Friday, heavy snow is expected in the Capital, though at this stage it isn’t expected to last into the weekend.
Until then, Edinburgh will see low temperatures, but plenty of sunshine is forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Speaking about this week’s weather, senior meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We do see a bit of a change with even colder air coming through and then an increase in risk of sudden disruption due to some sleet, snow and some ice.
“So at the moment, the main focus is across northern and eastern parts of the UK where we have issued warnings already for Monday and Tuesday for the risk of some snow showers moving in from the north.
“Highest accumulations will be across the high ground. But even at lower levels, we are likely to see some disruption in places as the showers come through.”
Areas under the Met Office’s yellow weather warning are:
Angus
Dundee
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Highland
Darlington
Durham
Gateshead
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Newcastle upon Tyne
North Tyneside
Northumberland
Redcar and Cleveland
South Tyneside
Stockton-on-Tees
Sunderland
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
East Lothian
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
North Yorkshire