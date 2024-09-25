Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colinton Village Enterprise is delighted that the council has approved its plans to transform a coach house in a local park into a new community hub.

The registered charity will now push ahead with its plans for a new £670,000 community hub in Spylaw Park, which will be partly funded by the sale of the home of the group’s former secretary who left it to the group in her will.

Colinton Village Enterprise hopes to open the new hub next year by renovating and extending the existing Spylaw Coach House. The proposal includes lifting the roof of the existing building to accommodate a new first floor of accommodation and provide direct access from the Water of Leith Walkway.

The building in Spylaw Park will be used as a local community hub with multi-purpose rooms to be rented out for various uses throughout the day. And it will include a small cafe to provide a quick pit stop for walkers and cyclists along the Water of Leith walkway.

The existing coach house at Spylaw Park in Colinton, known as 'The Shed' will be transformed by Colinton Village Enterprise. | Colinton Village Enterprise

The group is delighted that the plans were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council last week, despite receiving seven objections, and is now pushing ahead with its plans.

Colinton Village Enterprise chairwoman Lorraine O’Shea said: “This is a significant step forward. This building will be transformed into a multi-purpose asset, showcasing a strong marriage of traditional and modern architecture.

“We are absolutely delighted. To get to this point and be able to get the application in and approved without too much fuss is great. The council is quite supportive of the idea.

“We will now push on with the sale of our former secretary’s home, and with more fundraising, this will really speed up the process and we can get going with this project.”

The application received seven objections from locals, raising concerns about changing a historic building, insufficient parking provision, an increase in traffic, spoiling the peaceful environment and the impact of connecting to the public drainage network.

Melidona Taschounidou said: “The proposed development lacks sufficient parking spaces to accommodate its intended use. This area already suffers from limited parking availability.

“There are often vehicles parked on the access road to Spylaw Park and under the bridge, especially whenever the applicants organise events. The introduction of a commercial establishment without adequate parking facilities will exacerbate this issue.

“The resultant overflow of vehicles onto the surrounding streets will increase congestion and pose a safety hazard to residents and pedestrians.”

And, Isobel Hobday said: “The 'modernisation' that has been suggested in the plans will spoil what is currently a beautiful area. The works should be done in a way that would suit the current surroundings and appeal to the public and residents of Spylaw House.”

Elphina Jones added: “As things presently stand, Spylaw Park and Spylaw House are unique and historically important examples of how residential and green space considerations can positively co-exist in Edinburgh.

“Given the aforementioned objections, I ask that the City Council instead upgrade the current coach house in a way that is sensitive to the low-rise aspect and the historical significance of the area.”

Also objecting to the new community hub, Weronika Myslowiecka said: “It is imposing and unwelcoming and completely at odds with the character and charm of the current building. It will negatively impact the appearance of the surrounding area and alter the setting and character of Spylaw Park significantly.

“It will overshadow that end of the park and detract from the natural beauty of the area and the walk along the Water of Leith.”

Responding to these objections, Lorraine said the views on the appearance of the renovated building are “subjective”, and with regards to parking she said she expects most people using the hub to arrive by foot or bike. She also added that the group plans to hold a community meeting before building works begin, to “speak to locals and listen to their concerns”.

An artist's impression of the proposed community hub in Spylaw Park, Edinburgh. | Colinton Village Enterprise

Colinton Village Enterprise, which was created in 2019, took on the existing Spylaw Park building in a community asset transfer in 2021.

The group’s agent MDA Studio LLP submitted the plans for the Spylaw Park community hub.

Posting on Facebook, MDA Studio said: “Delighted to say that this week Edinburgh City Council has granted planning permission for the new community hub in Spylaw Park, Colinton, Edinburgh.

“This has been four years in the making and the next step is for the remainder of the funds to be raised

“The charity was very generously gifted a property to sell by their first secretary and it is currently on the market. It will obviously go a long way towards the renovation and build cost of this new exciting community project.”

Approving this application, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The works are compatible with the existing property and surrounding neighbourhood character and will not result in an unreasonable loss of neighbouring amenity.

“There are no material considerations which indicate that the proposal should be refused. Therefore, the proposal is acceptable and it is recommended that the application be granted.”