A pedestrian who died following a fatal road crash in Fountainbridge at the weekend has been named as local 20-year-old man Henry Farron.

The incident at Dundee Street in Edinburgh happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday, December 1, and involved a grey Volvo XC60.

Emergency serviced attended, but Henry was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have released the following statement: “We are heartbroken by the death of our beloved son and brother Henry. He will be so very much missed by all who knew and loved him.”

The driver of the Volvo car, a 51-year-old man, was arrested and has been released pending further enquiries, which remain ongoing.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we continue to ask for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to please come forward."

Anyone with information should call officers on 101, quoting incident 2556 of 1 December, 2024.