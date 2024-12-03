Edinburgh pedestrian who died following a fatal road crash in Fountainbridge named as 20-year-old Henry Farron

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 19:22 BST
A pedestrian who died following a fatal road crash in Fountainbridge at the weekend has been named as local 20-year-old man Henry Farron.

The incident at Dundee Street in Edinburgh happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday, December 1, and involved a grey Volvo XC60.

Most Popular

Emergency serviced attended, but Henry was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The pedestrian who died following a fatal road crash on Dundee Street, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 1, has been named as local 20-year-old Henry Farron.placeholder image
The pedestrian who died following a fatal road crash on Dundee Street, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 1, has been named as local 20-year-old Henry Farron. | Police Scotland

His family have released the following statement: “We are heartbroken by the death of our beloved son and brother Henry. He will be so very much missed by all who knew and loved him.”

The driver of the Volvo car, a 51-year-old man, was arrested and has been released pending further enquiries, which remain ongoing.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we continue to ask for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to please come forward."

Anyone with information should call officers on 101, quoting incident 2556 of 1 December, 2024.

Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice