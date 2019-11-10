Edinburgh Pet of the Week: Could you give friendly young boy Coby his forever home?
Coby has bags of energy
Meet Coby, a friendly young boy who loves getting cuddle and being made a fuss of.
The seven-month-old American Bulldog-Beagle cross has bags of energy so he is looking for an owner who can make sure that he will get all the exercise that he needs, as well as plenty of mental stimulation to keep his clever mind busy.
He loves playing with his toys especially a squeaky toy or a ball.
He loves treats too, so he is always keen to find the food in puzzle feeders.
The medium-sized pooch will need to go to training classes to continue his basic training, and he needs to work on his doggy socialisation skills to learn not to overwhelm other dogs when he gets too excited.
Coby is looking for a home without children under 16. He needs to be the only pet in his new home, until he has finished his training.
If you are interested in one of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home's pets please see www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit them at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH