Edinburgh pets: 25 adorable pictures looking back at Greyfriars Kirk's pet blessing services over the years

It’s an annual event for all creatures great and small
By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

All creatures great and small are welcomed at the annual pet blessing service held at Edinburgh’s Greyfriars Kirk on the first Sunday after the feast of St Francis, who is the patron saint of animals.

The service, led by the minister the Rev Dr Richard Frazer, is organised in co-operation with the Skye terrier club in tribute to Scotland’s most famous dog, Greyfriars Bobby, who is buried in the Kirkyard. The service usually lasts around half an hour and is traditionally followed by an informal pets parade around the Kirkyard and then refreshments.

This year’s service is on Sunday, October 8, at 3pm. Here are 25 pictures showing the service and people and animals who attended in previous years.

The annual pet blessing service at Greyfriars Kirk began in 2013, when the church said it was expecting "chaos" - but some animals obviously know how to behave.

1. Sitting comfortably?

The annual pet blessing service at Greyfriars Kirk began in 2013, when the church said it was expecting "chaos" - but some animals obviously know how to behave. Photo: Stewart Attwood

As well as the novelty of a church full of animals, here's a serious side to the service too. Greyfriars minister the Rev Dr Richard Frazer says: "You can't underestimate how important a pet can be for people who are on their own or going through difficult times. Pets, especially dogs, can be a real source of companionship for people."

2. Companions honoured

As well as the novelty of a church full of animals, here's a serious side to the service too. Greyfriars minister the Rev Dr Richard Frazer says: "You can't underestimate how important a pet can be for people who are on their own or going through difficult times. Pets, especially dogs, can be a real source of companionship for people." Photo: Neil Hanna

The annual pet blessing service means paws in the pews at Greyfriars Kirk as animal lovers bring their pets to church.

3. Paws in the pwes

The annual pet blessing service means paws in the pews at Greyfriars Kirk as animal lovers bring their pets to church. Photo: Toby Williams

The pet blessing service is open to all kinds of four-legged friends, but dogs seem to make up the majority of the regulars.

4. Four-legged friends

The pet blessing service is open to all kinds of four-legged friends, but dogs seem to make up the majority of the regulars. Photo: Stewart Attwood

