Edinburgh pets: 25 adorable pictures looking back at Greyfriars Kirk's pet blessing services over the years
All creatures great and small are welcomed at the annual pet blessing service held at Edinburgh’s Greyfriars Kirk on the first Sunday after the feast of St Francis, who is the patron saint of animals.
The service, led by the minister the Rev Dr Richard Frazer, is organised in co-operation with the Skye terrier club in tribute to Scotland’s most famous dog, Greyfriars Bobby, who is buried in the Kirkyard. The service usually lasts around half an hour and is traditionally followed by an informal pets parade around the Kirkyard and then refreshments.
This year’s service is on Sunday, October 8, at 3pm. Here are 25 pictures showing the service and people and animals who attended in previous years.