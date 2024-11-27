Plans to build 11 new flats on the site of an Edinburgh nursery destroyed by a fire three years ago have been approved despite 12 objections from locals.

Submitted on August 12, the plans for the development of 11 two and three-bedroom flatted dwellings on the site of a former children's' nursery at 305 Lanark Road were approved by the council on November 19.

The proposals for the site, which lies within the Colinton Conservation Area, were submitted by Ninety One Architects on behalf of applicant Gary Anderson.

Tragically, in early May, 2021, the nursery suffered a significant fire within the attic space that quickly ripped through the existing building. The fire devastated the nursery, destroying almost all of the contents and causing significant damage to the building fabric.

A CGI image of the proposed new flats at Lanark Road in Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

Rising costs led to the original plans to build a new nursery being shelved. The planning documents state: “Left with a severely fire damaged former dwelling on the site, that has become an unfortunate gathering spot for curious teenagers despite the site being properly secured, the client investigated all options to restore the site to a functioning and usable space, so that it once again could become a positive contribution to the conservation area.

“Given the context of the site, and that the nursery inhabited a former residential dwelling, restoring the site to residential use would be the most successful use for the site under the circumstances.”

The applicant added: “The application proposal aims to turn a tragic accident, that ultimately led to the closure of the previous nursery business, into an opportunity to restore the site to its former residential use and bring high-quality homes to a much sought-after area of the city.

“In so doing, the site will be re-activated and will become an integral part of the wider community, improving the landscape and providing suitable replacement to a fire-damaged building.”

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal would preserve and enhance the conservation area. The principle of residential development is acceptable on this site and the re-use of a brownfield site is supported by the development plan.

“The design and scale is appropriate and the development would provide appropriate levels of amenity. The landscape proposals will contribute positively to a sense of place and deliver biodiversity enhancement. Parking levels are in line with our guidance.

“The proposal is acceptable and there are no material considerations which outweigh the conclusion.”

No excavation, demolition or other development related works shall commence until all the tree protection measures shown within the submitted documents have been fully installed.

This aerial photos shows the devastation caused by the nursery fire in May, 2021. | City of Edinburgh Council

The plans were approved despite objections from locals who raised concerns about parking provision, bin storage facilities and the new flats failing to fit in with neighbouring properties.

June Suttie said: “I have serious reservations about the proposed redevelopment of the site, especially given its proximity to my property and the loss of amenity this will cause. I also believe it would have a detrimental impact on my family's reasonable enjoyment of our home.

“Furthermore, I do not believe that the proposal meets the requirements for the Villa Zone of the Colinton Conversation Area due to its design and the increase in the population density of the site. The application should therefore in my opinion be refused.”

Andrew Watters added: “In terms of safety, there will be increased risk of collisions between bikes, car doors and people, including children, as they get out of their car.

“It will also lead to an increased likelihood of accidents given the traffic flow on Lanark Road. A few minutes standing on Lanark Road shows some cars failing to stay within speed limits as they head up and down the hill.”

And, Robert Duncan said: “I believe that the proposed development would have a negative impact on the quality of my family's life and would be detrimental to the amenity of the area.

“The proposal does not enhance the conservation area by its design, scale, massing, or its appropriateness within a low-density residential area.

“It is also surprising that a new application has been submitted for what is a very similar project to that which was recently rejected. The fundamental issues remain, and are contrary to planning policy and guidance.

“The proposal is still fundamentally inappropriate for the conservation area, which generally consists of large, detached residential properties, set in large gardens.”

Following the council’s approval of the plans, work must begin on the new flats within three years.