Edinburgh planning: Ardmillan Hotel lodges plans to turn beer garden into three more bedrooms to meet demand
An Edinburgh hotel has lodged plans to convert its beer garden into three more bedrooms to meet rising demand from tourists and staycation customers.
The Ardmillan Hotel in Gorgie hopes to further increase its capacity to 15 bedrooms, after recently adding a further three bedrooms.
To do so its plans involve removing the beer garden to the rear of the property which the hotel’s managers said “we don’t really use”. With an area at the front of the property deemed sufficient to meet demand for outdoor drinking, particularly when Hearts matches are on at nearby Tynecastle Park.
Ardmillan Hotel manager Amanda Livingstone, who has been in charge for the past nine years, explained that rising demand has seen the hotel grow recently, with more tourists from abroad and a rise in people choosing a staycation instead of a holiday abroad during the current cost of living crisis.
She said: “We have just added three bedrooms to meet rising demand. We used to have nine rooms but now have 12. So we are now looking to increase that to 15 rooms.
“I just think more people are staying in the UK for their holidays, having a staycation instead of going abroad. I think due to the cost of living crisis people are looking for a bargain closer to home.
“And we do get a lot of tourists as well, as we are situated not far from the city centre.
“We don’t really use the beer garden to the rear, normally just for football days, but we have still got a bit out the front which copes with demand really.
“The owner of the hotel has been very supportive and lets me get involved in what is planned. I’m very happy with these current plans for a further three bedrooms here.”
The application was made by the hotel at Ardmillan Terrace on May 24, and is currently with the council’s planning department. The online application has currently had no comments, with neighbours notified of the plans on May 29.
