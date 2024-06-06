Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh hotel hopes to add more bedrooms to meet rising demand

An Edinburgh hotel has lodged plans to convert its beer garden into three more bedrooms to meet rising demand from tourists and staycation customers.

The Ardmillan Hotel in Gorgie hopes to further increase its capacity to 15 bedrooms, after recently adding a further three bedrooms.

To do so its plans involve removing the beer garden to the rear of the property which the hotel’s managers said “we don’t really use”. With an area at the front of the property deemed sufficient to meet demand for outdoor drinking, particularly when Hearts matches are on at nearby Tynecastle Park.

The Ardmillan Hotel situated between Gorgie and Dalry has submitted plans to build three more bedrooms on the site of its rear garden.

Ardmillan Hotel manager Amanda Livingstone, who has been in charge for the past nine years, explained that rising demand has seen the hotel grow recently, with more tourists from abroad and a rise in people choosing a staycation instead of a holiday abroad during the current cost of living crisis.

She said: “We have just added three bedrooms to meet rising demand. We used to have nine rooms but now have 12. So we are now looking to increase that to 15 rooms.

“I just think more people are staying in the UK for their holidays, having a staycation instead of going abroad. I think due to the cost of living crisis people are looking for a bargain closer to home.

“And we do get a lot of tourists as well, as we are situated not far from the city centre.

“We don’t really use the beer garden to the rear, normally just for football days, but we have still got a bit out the front which copes with demand really.

“The owner of the hotel has been very supportive and lets me get involved in what is planned. I’m very happy with these current plans for a further three bedrooms here.”

The beer garden at the front of the hotel, which the manager said meets current demand, and inside the hotel at the bar area.