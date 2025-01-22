Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh kitchens and bathrooms showroom is to be transformed into a new restaurant after a change of use application was accepted.

The plans lodged in October with the City of Edinburgh Council by Development Direct Ltd were for the change of use from a showroom with ancillary office space to a restaurant at 51-57 Dalry Road, and internal alterations to be carried out to facilitate this change.

The application was approved on January 16, with the council’s chief planning officer David Givan stating: “The proposal complies with National Planning Framework 4, the Edinburgh Local Development Plan and the relevant non-statutory guidance.

“There would be no adverse impact on neighbouring residential amenity or on the character and appearance of the area. There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion. Therefore, the proposal is acceptable.”

The proposed new frontage at the kitchens and bathrooms showroom at 51-57 Dalry Road, which is set to be transformed into a new restaurant. | City of Edinburgh Council

The development to which this permission relates must be begun not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date on which this permission was granted.

The new Dalry restaurant will have seating for diners spread across the ground and lower ground floor of the premises. A full commercial kitchen, inclusive of preparation and wash up areas, is proposed within the lower ground floor.

The existing shop frontage will be retained. While, the ground floor level of the premises will be raised as an integral part of the formation of the full commercial kitchen below.

The existing kitchens and bathrooms showroom on Dalry Road will be converted into a new restaurant. | Google Maps

The unit is currently occupied by Kitchens Defined, with the kitchens and bathrooms studio headed by Colin Wong still operating at the Dalry site as a tenant.

The application received two objections online, with concerns raised about the renovations and questions about what type of restaurant it would be.

In 1904 the premises at 55-57 were altered and extended to form an office for The Edinburgh Evening News. In 1968 alterations were carried out to alter and extend the premises forming 53-55 Dalry Road, then used as a car showroom.