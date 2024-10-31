Plans to transform a former Edinburgh city centre jewellers into a new coffee shop have been approved by the council.

Blank Street Coffee’s planning application to make internal and external alterations to the vacant retail property at 78 Princes Street to form a café with new signage were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on October 24.

An artist's impression of inside the new coffee shop on the corner of Hanover Street and Princes Street. | City of Edinburgh Council

The coffee shop chain also received permission to install external signage at the former Ernest Jones jewellery shop on the corner with Hanover Street, which is currently vacant.

The planning documents show that the existing window displays will now be removed, existing steps up to display will be taken out and new entrance doors within the alcove will be installed.

Shutter condition and housing detail will be checked on site, the ceiling will be painted white and the main entrance shutter will remain in place.

An artist's shopfront impression of the new coffee shop under Yo Sushi and next to Sketchers. | City of Edinburgh Council

Approving the plans last week’s the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

The application site is located within the New Town Conservation Area and the World Heritage Site.

Blank Street Coffee now have three years to begin works at the city centre unit to convert the former jewellery shop.