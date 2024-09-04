Edinburgh planning: Plans to turn former Albert Street post office into two-bedroom flat approved
Shad Ahmed applied for change of use from disused post office/shop class A1 to sui-generis flat and all associated site works. On August 30, planners approved the application.
The new flat will include a kitchen/ living room and bathroom on the ground floor, as well as two bedrooms and a shower room on the lower ground floor. The former post office unit has been closed and empty for some time.
The council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The development is in accordance with the Development Plan and NPF4. The proposals are compatible with the character of the surrounding area and will not result in an unreasonable loss of neighbouring amenity.
“There are no material considerations which indicate that the proposal should be refused. It is recommended therefore that the application be granted.”
Making a recommendation for approval, he added: “The proposal complies with LDP Policy Hou 5 in that a satisfactory residential environment can be achieved, and housing would be compatible with the nearby uses.
“The proposal will redevelop the existing office/shop unit and introduce a non-employment use. The introduction of residential will not prejudice or inhibit the activities of any nearby employment use and will contribute to the comprehensive regeneration and improvement of the wider area.
“The scale and design of the proposal is compatible with the character of the existing building and surrounding area.
“The proposed internal floor area meets the requirements of the Edinburgh Design Guidance for two-bedroom flat and future occupiers will have adequate levels of daylighting.
“The proposed development will not result in any unreasonable loss of amenity for neighbouring residents.”
The planning application received no negative comments and one comment in support. Local resident Charlotte Gleghorn said: “Mr Shad Ahmed has been proactive about trying to ensure that workers keep disturbance and dirt/rubbish to a minimum and contribute to the upkeep of the building.
“I would hope and expect that this oversight is provided for any further works, including the planning application changes proposed here.”
