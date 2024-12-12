Plans to turn an Edinburgh office into a new cafe/ restaurant have been approved by the council, despite one objection from a local resident.

The planning application for the unit at 20A Strathearn Road, The Grange, for a change of use from class 1A financial to Class 3 coffee shop/ restaurant / cafe with restricted cooking and all associated site works, was submitted on July 9 by Format Design on behalf of Tony Pia.

The plans show that the three existing separate office spaces and reception area would be removed to make way for around a dozen tables, a servery, food preparation area and extra toilets.

The former office unit at Strathearn Road, Edinburgh, will now become a cafe/ restaurant after change of use plans were approved. | Google Maps

The application received one objection from a local resident, who raised concerns about the over provision of food businesses in the area, waste storage, pavement access and parking.

Margaret Alagia said: “There are already three food businesses at 21A, 21C and 21D Strathearn Road. Also a further nine food businesses on a stretch of less than 1 km from the top of Marchmont Road.

“The applicant states that there are no plans to incorporate areas to store waste, this is a concern.

“The pavement is narrow and we have a high volume of elderly residents and young families, therefore pavement access is important.

“Parking is at a premium in this area and as a resident often find it difficult to get parked near to our home. Extra visitors to the area would have an impact on parking spaces available.”

These plans show the proposed layout and exterior of the coffee shop/ cafe/ restaurant at The Grange. | City of Edinburgh Council

A noise impact assessment on the proposals concluded that any “noise impact due to the proposed development is expected to be insignificant”.

Approving the plans on December 5, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “This proposal would have no adverse impact on neighbouring residential amenity. There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”

The applicant now has three years to carry out the changes at this Strathearn Road unit.