A popular Edinburgh theatre has announced its audience will now be able to pay a fixed rate at the St James Quarter shopping centre car park. In a post on social media, the Edinburgh Playhouse said its audience can now pay an £8 fixed rate for parking if they attend a show.

The announcement said: “Simply pick up a validation ticket in the theatre, at any time before you leave, and enjoy affordable, hassle-free travel to your favourite night out. And it doesn’t stop there – St James Quarter offer valet parking, 45 electric vehicle charging points and have 70 disabled spaces available.”

Found in Greenside Place, Edinburgh Playhouse is just across the road from the John Lewis entrance of St James Quarter, with the car park’s entrance found in Leith Street. Customer responses were positive to this news, with one person writing: “This is superb news! Thanks to all for organising.” While another person wrote: “Brilliant - I'll be using this a few times in the coming months.”

