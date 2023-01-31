Edinburgh Playhouse has urged audiences to be kind to staff, following a disturbance at the theatre on Saturday (January 28). Two people were arrested after a ‘scrap’ broke out in the auditorium, during a production of Jersey Boys. Staff were forced to intervene and the show was stopped half-way through Act Two.

Police have now charged the pair, a 51-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, in connection with this incident. Following the disturbance, bosses at the theatre have reminded customers that anti-social behaviour, along with physical and verbal abuse “will not be tolerated”.

A message posted on Edinburgh Playhouse’s social media accounts read: “We are really excited about welcoming you for your upcoming visit to the Jersey Boys, where we want everyone to enjoy the show. With that in mind, we politely ask that you show consideration to your fellow audience members and to our staff.

Police were called after a disturbance broke out in the auditorium of Edinburgh Playhouse.

"We all have a part to play in making sure the theatre is a fantastic experience for everyone – you can help by ensuring the professionals on stage are the only people entertaining us with their performances, and by being kind to our dedicated staff who are here to make sure everybody is safe.

“Antisocial behaviour, physical or verbal abuse towards our staff and other customers will not be tolerated and will result in the customer being asked to leave.”