Edinburgh police appeal for help in tracing missing woman Suzanne who may have travelled here from Surrey

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing woman who may have travelled to Edinburgh from Surrey.

The woman, named only as Suzanne, but who also goes by the name of Morgan Daniels, is 48 and is described as white, 150-155cm tall and of average build. She is also described as having black and grey hair in a ponytail, facial hair and a number of tattoos, although these are generally covered up. She was last seen wearing a Space Jam hooded top, black jeans and brown boots and was carrying a rucksack.

Police say Suzanne’s appearance may now have changed from this image, which was shared when she first went missing. Suzanne is from Knaphill, near Woking in Surrey but has not been seen since Thursday June 29.

