News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Edinburgh police appeal for help in tracing missing woman Suzanne who may have travelled here from Surrey

Woman, 48, has not been seen since Thursday, June 29
By Ian Swanson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing woman who may have travelled to Edinburgh from Surrey.

The woman, named only as Suzanne, but who also goes by the name of Morgan Daniels, is 48 and is described as white, 150-155cm tall and of average build. She is also described as having black and grey hair in a ponytail, facial hair and a number of tattoos, although these are generally covered up. She was last seen wearing a Space Jam hooded top, black jeans and brown boots and was carrying a rucksack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say Suzanne’s appearance may now have changed from this image, which was shared when she first went missing. Suzanne is from Knaphill, near Woking in Surrey but has not been seen since Thursday June 29.

Missing woman Suzanne, 48, also known as Morgan Daniels, may have travelled to Edinburgh from Surrey.Missing woman Suzanne, 48, also known as Morgan Daniels, may have travelled to Edinburgh from Surrey.
Missing woman Suzanne, 48, also known as Morgan Daniels, may have travelled to Edinburgh from Surrey.
Most Popular

Surrey police said: “It is possible she may have travelled to the Edinburgh area. We’re concerned for Suzanne’s welfare and want to make sure she’s okay.” Anyone with information that could help find her is asked to contact police quoting PR/45230072260.

Edinburgh crime: Man carrying blade charged after assault of Police officer and rail worker at Waverley station

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceSurreyPolice officer