News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Edinburgh crime: Man carrying blade charged after assault of Police officer and rail worker at Waverley station

The man has been charged and is due to appear in Court following the attack.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested at an Edinburgh train station after a police officer and rail staff member were assaulted.

British Transport Police reported that a 41-year-old man was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour with a homophobic aggravator, and one charge of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has also been charged with spitting on a member of LNER staff and a BTP officer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, following the incident which took place on Monday, July 24 shortly before 11am at Waverley station.

The assault took place at Waverley StationThe assault took place at Waverley Station
The assault took place at Waverley Station
Most Popular

A BTP spokesperson said: “A male has been arrested at Edinburgh Waverley today for assaulting a member of Staff and a police officer. Using homophobic language and being in possession of an bladed article. He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for the alleged offences.”

Furious venue owner says Leith has become ‘ghost town’ due to traffic scheme