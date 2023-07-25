Edinburgh crime: Man carrying blade charged after assault of Police officer and rail worker at Waverley station
A man has been arrested at an Edinburgh train station after a police officer and rail staff member were assaulted.
British Transport Police reported that a 41-year-old man was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour with a homophobic aggravator, and one charge of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has also been charged with spitting on a member of LNER staff and a BTP officer.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, following the incident which took place on Monday, July 24 shortly before 11am at Waverley station.
A BTP spokesperson said: “A male has been arrested at Edinburgh Waverley today for assaulting a member of Staff and a police officer. Using homophobic language and being in possession of an bladed article. He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for the alleged offences.”