A man has been arrested at an Edinburgh train station after a police officer and rail staff member were assaulted.

British Transport Police reported that a 41-year-old man was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour with a homophobic aggravator, and one charge of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has also been charged with spitting on a member of LNER staff and a BTP officer.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, following the incident which took place on Monday, July 24 shortly before 11am at Waverley station.

The assault took place at Waverley Station