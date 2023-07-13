News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian sex offender Kevin Scott handed life sentence after preying on women over 36 years

Police commended his victims for coming forward.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

A sex offender who preyed on women for more than 35 years has been handed a life sentence for a catalogue of offences and abuse.

Kevin Scott, 54, raped, abducted and used violence against a number of women between 1985 and 2021 in the West Lothian, Clackmannanshire and Galloway areas.

Scott has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction, along with a custodial sentence of six years and six months. He must serve a six and a half year prison term before he can seek to apply for parole. He was convicted by a jury of ten in February 2023 and sentenced on Wednesday, July 12 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Kevin Scott has been given an Order for Lifelong RestrictionKevin Scott has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction
Detective Sergeant Lynn Morrison said: “Thanks to those who reported these attacks, we were able to build a significant case against Scott, which ultimately resulted in his conviction and sentence today. We commend the victims in coming forward and want to make it clear to anyone who has experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes.

“We will always conduct a thorough investigation, no matter how long ago the incidents occurred and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators of such offences to justice.”

